Mumbai Crime: Byculla businessman abducted, robbed of gold and cash at knifepoint in Bandra

The Mumbai Police is on the lookout for two people who kidnapped a 35-year-old Byculla businessman at knifepoint from Bandra (West) and robbed him of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.69 lakh on Wednesday. Police officials said the incident took place when the victim was waiting for an autorickshaw near the Jarimari temple in Bandra.

In his complaint, victim Naresh Haran, who runs a spare vehicle parts business in Grant Road, claimed that an autorickshaw stopped near him and the two accused got out of the vehicle with a knife in hand. They asked Haran to board the autorickshaw and directed the driver to head towards Andheri, reports Hindustan Times.

According to police, the accused threatened to kill Haran if he did not hand over his valuables. "The two took him to Andheri via Milan subway. Then they stopped the autorickshaw near an ATM and asked him to withdraw all the money from his account. The accused later dropped him somewhere in Andheri (West) and escaped," a police officer said.

The Bandra police registered an FIR against the two unidentified men under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 362 (abduction), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After scanning the CCTV footage, the police have managed to track the autorickshaw which was used for the crime. The auto driver told the police that the accused had threatened him as well and forced him to follow their instructions.

