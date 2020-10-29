Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy twice

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman and later forcing her to terminate her pregnancy and also abetting her suicide. Police officials said the woman was found dead on October 1 in a Chembur pond.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 26-year-old man and the victim were in a relationship since 2018. During the course of their relationship, the woman became pregnant twice, and both the times, the accused forced her to terminate the pregnancy, a police officer said.

In his statement to the police, the victim's father claimed that the accused used to assault his daughter and had also threatened to kill her if she forced him to marry her. Police officers said that on September 30, around 8 pm, the woman left her home without informing anyone. Later, her body was fished out from a pond in Chembur.

"Initially, we registered an accidental death report (ADR). But during the course of our investigation, we got to know about the man's involvement. The victim had messaged the accused on WhatsApp and told him that he was the reason behind her taking the drastic step. Once we found the evidence, we immediately arrested him," Sopan Nighot, senior inspector of RCF police station, said.

Chembur's RCF police have booked the accused under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

