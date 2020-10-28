24-year-old woman flashes at man she met online, gets blackmailed

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman, who began chatting with a person online ended up getting blackmailed after she flashed at him upon his insistence. Later, the woman filed a complaint with Rakhial police under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman is a postgraduate student and got in touch with Rakhial resident Faizal Pathan through Instagram. Later, Pathan sent his mother and grandmother to her residence to ask for her hand in marriage, however, she refused.

Enraged by the woman's rejection, Pathan threatened to make the objectionable video viral and even threatened suicide.

