Shopkeeper bites 8-year-old girl's cheek, arrested

A 55-year-old shopkeeper from Rakhial area in Ahmedabad has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of IPC for allegedly biting the cheek of an eight-year-old girl who had gone to his shop to buy chocolate.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the girl is the younger of two siblings. Her brother is 11 years old. The family lives in Rakhial. Her father has a business near Ajitmill crossroads while her mother is a housewife.

On Wednesday afternoon, the girl had gone to the shop of Rajiahmed Sheikh near Momin Masjid to buy chocolates. When she asked for chocolates, Sheikh allegedly caught hold of her and pulled her inside. He then allegedly bit her on the cheek. The girl went home and told her parents about it. The next day, the girl’s father and grandfather confronted Sheikh, following which the latter apologised for his act. The family then called the police.

Rakhial PI KC Rathwa said, "The accused has been arrested and currently he has been sent to judicial custody."

