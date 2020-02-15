Mumbai Crime: GRP arrests gang who stole over 300 bags from local trains

The Government Railway Police (GRP) crime branch has caught a gang who used to steal bags from a local train rack. The mastermind of the gang told the GRP Crime Branch officials in question that he had committed more than 300 thefts.

According to the GRP crime branch Gyan Singh Kushwaha (30), who is a resident of Wadala, used to steal bags on racks in local trains which used to have laptops. Kushwaha used to commit these crimes in the trains of mainline and harbour line of Central Railway.

Gyan Singh has been stealing in the local train since 2015. He was arrested once by Wadala GRP and later came out on bail. Gyan Singh had a younger brother Rajkumar Kushwaha (26) who also used to steal. Rajkumar used to sell the stolen laptop to his village Sarani Kheda, District Dholpur, Rajasthan.

GRP also recovered 4 laptops from Rajkumar's house. The GRP official said that these two brothers were not well educated and would sell expensive laptops for Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.

The GRP has arrested two more of their associates and the police have also recovered stolen laptops from them. According to GRP, these people carried a bag in which they kept old clothes. After this, he used to board the train. They kept their bags on the rack next to a bag in which they expected to have a laptop. After this, they used to keep an eye on that bag and used to get out with the laptop bag as soon as they got the chance.

GRP has recovered a total of 9 laptops, 2 tabs and one mobile from them.

GRP Crime Branch Senior Police Inspector Utam Sonwane said, "The accused Gyan Singh told in the inquiry that he had committed around 300 thefts. We have been investigating further."

