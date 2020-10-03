Mumbai Crime: Father watches obscene videos in front of daughter, molests her; arrested

The VP Road police arrested a man for allegedly watching obscene videos in front of his daughter in a semi-nude condition and molesting her. According to police officials, the 49-year-old Girgaon resident, who is HIV positive has been indulging n similar practice for the past few years.

After the complainant's mother died of HIV in 1998, her grandmother, who is also the accused's mother has been taking care of her, a police officer said. The victim presently works in a private firm while the accused is unemployed. He remarried a few years after his first wife's death, reports Hindustan Times.

"The accused would indulge in sexual acts with his wife in front of his daughter and his mother. However, the second wife got fed up and left him in 2013," a police officer said. In her complaint, the woman alleged that her father would deliberately watch obscene videos on the TV set when she was at home. He would do the same when her friends would come home and force them to watch porn too, the woman's statement said.

Frustrated with these incidents, the woman had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment and obscenity against her father in March 2014, following which the accused was arrested. However, after her father apologised and assured her that it would not happen again, she had withdrawn her complaint.

Recently, the accused once again started indulging in similar acts. "On September 21 when she came home in the evening, she spotted him watching porn on his mobile phone in a semi-nude state. She objected and asked him to shut the mobile phone as she found it vulgar. The accused then pushed her and touched her inappropriately," another police officer said.

Post this, the woman then lodged a police complaint against her father, following which the accused was arrested on Thursday. The accused has been charged with relevant sections for molestation and sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code.

