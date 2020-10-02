24-year-old man allows friend to rape wife for Rs 10,000; arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Dehradun police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly letting his friend rape his 22-year-old wife in lieu of Rs 10,000. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on September 22 in Dehradun's in Rudraprayag district. The accused's friend is at large, a police official said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after the woman filed a complaint against the two accused, reports Hindustan Times. An officer privy to the investigation said, "The woman in her complaint informed police that her husband came home drunk for three straight days - from September 19 to 21. He used to also argue with her when she objected."

"On September 22, her husband again came home drunk but with a friend. His friend then raped her in the house in his presence before leaving. Later, she came to know that he had allowed him to rape her in exchange of Rs 10,000." the officer added.

Confirming the incident, SP Navneet Singh, Rudraprayag district, said, "Based on the woman's complaint, a case was immediately registered under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway."

The police arrested the victim's husband on Tuesday and later produced him before the local court which sent him to jail. "Investigation is on to nab his friend who is absconding." Singh added."

