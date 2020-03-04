Mumbai: CSMT becomes Eat Right station, gets 5-star rating by FSSAI

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday became the Eat Right station. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday conferred Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station of Central Railway with 'Eat Right Station' certification with a five-star rating.

Eat Right Station is a part of the 'Eat Right India' movement launched by FSSAI and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) aimed at promoting food safety and hygiene at the static catering units at Railway Stations.



The food quality regulator of FSSAI and HUL along with Officers of Central Railways (CR) and Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and food auditors inspected Food Plaza, Jan - Ahaar, Base Kitchen, Retail Catering stalls and other catering establishments at the CSMT station and certified and rated the standard of food.

CSMT has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transhipment and retail/ serving point, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet. After the final audit, the FSSAI awarded a five-star rating with 88 percent scope to CSMT Station. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is the first station on Central Railway to have been given this certification.

'Eat Right India' movement is built on two broad pillars of 'Eat Healthy' and 'Eat Safe'. The "Eat Healthy" pillar of the movement is about nudging citizens to make healthy food choices and building healthy food habits. It encourages them to choose nutritious and fortified foods in the right proportion and limit foods that are high in salt, sugar, and fat. The 'Eat Safe' pillar is about ensuring food safety to prevent foodborne diseases. It includes maintaining hygiene and sanitation, both personal and environmental, proper waste disposal, following safe food practices and combating adulteration.

This concept has been promoted and supported by the Railways to help passengers make healthy and right food choices. The food business at stations is a major attraction for passengers and Central Railway and IRCTC have joined hands to ensure that healthy and tasty food in a hygienic manner is sold at the catering units. The behavioural change in the catering staff in preparation, storage, and distribution of food has been emphasized in the training given to the licensees of the catering units which will go a long way in inculcating the culture of health and hygiene in food business on Railways.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager received the award from Dr. Yogesh Kamat, Director Western Region FSSAI, at CSMT in presence of B.K. Dadabhoy, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Prabhat Ranjan, Chief Commercial Manager (Catering), Iti Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway, Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager, IRCTC, Padmamohan T, General Manager (T), IRCTC, N.K. Pipil, Jitender Kumar, Joint General Managers (catering), IRCTC Sourav Chatterji, National Channel Manager, HUL and senior railway officers of Central Railway.

