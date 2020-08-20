Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Lion's share of attention

Attendants give the bust of the lion located at the entrance to CSMT offices a clean-up on Wednesday.

Husain's best to go under the hammer



MF Husain. Pic courtesy/AstaGuru

Auction house AstaGuru is all set to hold the largest solo artist auction to celebrate decorated artist MF Husain later this month. Titled Husain, this online auction will feature 36 of his career-defining works, including paintings, rare jewellery, tapestry and highly sought-after toys, estimated up to R40 crores.

"Husain is a tribute to the expansive mastery and body of work of one of India's most prolific modernists. The auction is carefully curated to include Voices, a much-celebrated composition and one of his top three works that marked an important turning point in his career. It also includes a very rare sketch of his famous Between The Spider and The Lamp, Karbala, another historically significant work, as well as his experimentation with tapestry and jewellery," Rakshanda Hussain, specialist at the auction house, told this diarist.

Pick up the pen



Saikat Majumdar and Perumal Murugan

Author Koral Dasgupta, who runs the enterprise Tell Me Your Story (TMYS), believes everyone has a story, and they just need to identify and tell it. During the lockdown, she felt she could give a platform to these stories through a digital publication, TMYS Review. So, TMYS put together a panel of academic and creative leaders from the US, UK and India and published their first edition in June.

For the December one, they've picked eight works by authors like Aruni Kashyap, Perumal Murugan, Saikat Majumdar, among others, on the theme of sensuality and sexuality. "We invite humanities scholars and anyone who wants to write to select a book and send essays and short stories. They stand a chance to interact with the authors and be published, among other rewards," she explained, adding, "The idea is to bring different voices together at a time like this."

The keys to winning

Music competitions are moving online, like almost everything else in the music industry. The latest in line is the contest preceding Mumbai Piano Day, an annual celebration of keys-based instruments held in the city.

The judge is Louiz Banks and participants must bring their A-game, though it doesn't have to be an original composition. Covers are allowed. "The last date [for submitting entries] is August 31. The piece can be on a piano or keyboard," said organiser Neil Banks.

Maximum city in numbers

Mathematics is the key to understanding Mumbai, and it's not just about the number of people afflicted by an unknown virus. Mathematics is the key to understanding the mysteries of life. Professor MN Vahia, of the School of Mathematical Sciences at NIMIMS University, will provide an insight into solving that equation at an interesting lecture that he is going to host on August 23.

There are various numbers that define the capital of Maharashtra. What about the number of people who inhabit reputedly the largest slum in the continent? What about the number of migrant labourers who come and go from Mumbai every year? Log on to instamojo.com to book your tickets and find out for yourself.

Tiger in the frame



Pic courtesy/@OfficeofUT

Yesterday, on World Photography Day, social media platforms were filled with frames of memories and throwbacks of every conceivable kind. Noticing a refreshing departure from pandemic-related updates, social media went into a flutter when Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray posted a few stunning frames from his collection.

A passionate photographer, his published work, Maharashtra Desha (2012) earned acclaim for its panoramic aerial views and access to some of the state's historic forts and temples. The Chief Minister is also known for a keen eye on wildlife photography, as seen in this frame shared on his official social media handle.

