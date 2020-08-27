Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Look on the bright slide

Kids turn a structure on Bandra's Carter Road promenade into a slide as an adult watches over, on Wednesday morning. Pic/Sahadab Khan

A sweet ending



The kids and Dr Minnie Bodhanwala with the chocolate Ganpati

What is that saying about how you can't have your cake and eat it too? Bappa says you can. Around 15 young cancer patients from Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital crafted an idol using 1.5 kg chocolate to ensure an eco-friendly celebration. And, that's not the yummy part. After the puja, in order to comply with social distancing norms during visarjan, they immersed the idol in 10 litres of milk.

CEO Dr Minnie Bodhanwala shared about the unique celebration, "As we all know, it's a tough time for all of us. Although everyone is stressed out, it shouldn't hinder our love for lord Ganesha and the festival. So, this time, our cancer patients along with the staff of the oncology department decided to celebrate the festival in this unique way. After the visarjan, the chocolate milk was consumed by the attendants and staff members in the form of prasadam." We like.

Bow wow news

Some added cheer to pet parents, especially after many went overboard yesterday on #InternationalDogDay. An Indian insurance company has announced pet insurance for dogs that will cover domesticated dogs, including indies, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred and exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs from three months to 10 years, as revealed in a statement by the company. The insurance covers injury and surgery treatment as well as mortality from accidents.

March to your drum



Jai Row Kavi

Drum-Off Global, a platform to discover drumming talent across the world, has opened entries for its India chapter. "We want to get the best talent from India. Drummers from around 197 countries are competing simultaneously.



Nigel Collasco

While the top four winners from India will get the prestigious certificate, the top four global champions will be flown to Canada to perform at the mecca for drummers, Drumeo HQ," Nigel Collasco, organiser for the India Chapter, told this diarist. Judges include India's top drummers- Joshua Grant, Jai Row Kavi, Lindsay, Pawan Sharma, Teju Toko and Joshua Vaz. If you think you've got what it takes, submit your video to drumoffindia@namusic.in.

A Mumbai name on the list



Joyoti Roy

Blooloop is a global online resource for professionals who are associated with the visitor attractions sector that includes museums as well as entertainment parks. The platform recently announced the judging panel for the first ever Blooloop 50 Museum Influencer List. It was good to spot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya's Joyoti Roy's name among the seven panellists.

Roy, the head of strategy and marketing, shared about the idea, "Blooloop has set up a panel of judges who will look through highly influential museum professionals nominated by its subscribers and the general public, and select the 50 most influential ones. Nominations will be accep-ted from across the globe."

Shifting stages



Raveesh Jaiswal

In order to celebrate the digital stage, the Bombay Theatre Company, founded by actor Raveesh Jaiswal and wife Prachi Sharma, is inviting new playwrights and actors to send in 10-minute original scripts in English, and five-minute monologues, respectively, for its initiative, The Theatre Project. The idea is to give fresh talent some guidance, Jaiswal told this diarist.

"The pandemic initially suppressed creative outlets, but theatre has evolved in the past few months. We've done shows on Instagram live, and the response was encouraging. So, we thought, 'Why not collaborate with fresh faces?' We're accepting entries till September 13, and selected actors and writers will be mentored by us. The productions will be staged online," he said. Interested folk can find more details on their Instagram page.

