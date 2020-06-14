Mumbai: On 30th birthday, Aaditya Thackeray donates Rs 1 lakh for a new born's heart treatment

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 30 on Saturday June 13, had a special birthday. The state Tourism Minister, on his 30th birthday, turned a good samaritan by providing a man Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of his new born child who was born with a heart ailment.

According to the Yuva Sena official handle, the six-day-old child was born with three heart blockages at a municipal hospital in Airoli, Navi Mumbai and required urgent treatment. The kid was shifted to Mulund's Fortis hospital with serious heart condition. Yuva Sena leaders Rahul Kanal and Hussain Shah brought the baby's plight to Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray's notice, who immediately extended a helping hand by providing Rs 1 lakh to the child's father Abdul Ansari. The Yuva Sena leader also assured the father that all the medical expenses of the child will be taken care of.

The Thackeray scion, who turned 30 on Saturday did not celebrate his birthday in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country and especially the rise in number of cases in Maharashtra. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Aaditya Thackeray urged his followers to not spend money on hoardings, cakes and garlands and instead requested them to donate money to help those affected by the global pandemic. "That will truly make me happy," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

In another tweet, the state cabinet minister also urged people to stop spreading rumours about the lockdown being extended and also asked the citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government in order combat the COVID-19 crisis.

A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social networking sites to wish Aaditya Thackeray on his special day. Actress Disha Patani, who also celebrates her birthday on the same date was among the first to extend birthday wishes to her friend and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. "Happiest b'day Aaditya Thackeray the amazing you and keep shining," she tweeted. While sharing a warm message, actor Riteish Deshmukh said, "wishing you a very happy birthday my brother."

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt also posted adorable birthday wishes for the birthday boy. While extending birthday greeting to the Worli MLA, Salman Khan wished him all the success and happiness. On the other hand, actor Sanjay Dutt praised the Thackeray scion for his work and said, "Keep doing the amazing work that you are doing for Maharashtra."

Here's how netizens wished the young leader on his birthday:

In wake of the COVID-19 rampage in Maharashtra, both Aaditya Thackeray and his uncle Raj Thackeray, who turns 52 on June 14 have decided to forego their birthday celebrations. The MNS leader requested his party workers not to come and wish him personally in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The entire atmosphere is gloomy and sombre... in such times, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right," Thackeray said in an open letter.

