Naagin couple Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani reunite for Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi

Naagin co-stars Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani have reunited for the music video of Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi. The track is rendered by Makhna singer Yasser Desai. Earlier this week, they shot for the video, directed by Aman Prajapat, at Madh Island and in Film City.

Sharing details about the song, Adaa says, "This is my third video song in my career and the singer of the song is Yasser Desai who is famous for the Makhna song from the film Drive. We have shot this song in Mumbai. Our fans and audience enjoy watching Arjun and me together since Naagin. Fans have made so many hashtags like #risha #Ritik #shesha and even #ardaa. They are very happy to see us together again after so long. They have already become hyperactive on social media."

As the actors were catching up after a hiatus, no one could stop their incessant talking. Talking about working with Arjun, she adds, "I have always loved working with Arjun. This time also we had a great time. On the sets, we were only laughing since we were catching up after a long time. We shared our 2020 experience. The shoot was so much fun. Hope our fans enjoy the music video as much as we enjoyed shooting for it."

