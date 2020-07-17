Navi Mumbai: NMMC begins rapid antigen testing as city crosses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

After being appointed as Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar assumed charge on July 16 and began rapid antigen testing in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday.

The rapid antigen testing kicked off at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Vashi. The facility will soon be available in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli. According to sources, the tests will be made available in all the 23 Urban Health Centre soon.

Abhijit Bangar was appointed as Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner on July 14. During the initial briefing, Bangar noticed that the testing rate in Navi Mumbai is moderate and needs to escalate. On Wednesday, Bangar said that a rapid antigen test which gives results in 30 minutes will be available as soon possible for robust testing and tracing purpose.

On Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation crossed 10,000 figure mark of COVID-19 patients in the city. So far, the city has recorded 322 deaths due to the deadly virus. In his meeting, Bangar had indicated that the testing capacity has to be increased for early detection of infection and treatment for lowering the mortality rate, which is around 3 per cent.

As promised, testing started in Vashi Hospital on Thursday. At present, the person having COVID-19 like symptoms and those in close contact with patients, termed as 'high-risk contact', will be tested free of cost.

"NMMC has 40,000 antigen test kits and will procure 60,000 more kits. Private labs will be also encouraged to increase testing for better testing and tracing of infection," said Bangar.

