Lockdown | People are just not following rules: Panvel and Navi Mumbai authorities

Less than a month after the state government started easing the lockdown restrictions, both the Navi Mumbai and Panvel municipal corporations announced a 10-day lockdown from July 3 to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the regions. However, nothing much has changed yet and cases continue to rise. The restrictions were imposed primarily to break the chain and reduce the rate of increase but authorities claim residents don't adhere to rules.

According to the authorities concerned, non-compliance was the reason behind the current situation. The restrictions in both the regions have now been extended. In Navi Mumbai the lockdown will be in place till July 19 and Panvel will be under lockdown till July 24. Even with the restrictions in place, the numbers continue to rise steadily. However, the APMC market and industrial areas continue to function on a daily basis.

Till July 14, the area under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 9,917 cases, of which 2,333 were reported in the last 10 days. Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) total count of registered patients is 4,155 of which 1,402 cases were reported in the past 10 days.

Speaking to mid-day, Navi Mumbai Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Gajanan Kale, said, "I personally feel the lockdown is not yielding any results, if you compare the number of cases reported before and after it.

"They are the same. The APMC is the biggest contributor of cases and about 10,000 people travel to Mumbai and other districts for work everyday, then why are you depriving people of their daily life. Both the civic bodies must increase testing and contact-tracing. Just asking people to sit at home won't be beneficial."

Resident Sudhanshu Jha said, "The government and corporation will kill people through lockdowns. The restrictions have not reduced cases or deaths."

When contacted, Sudhakar Deshmukh, PMC commissioner, said, "The civic body has increased testing by at least four times. Hence, more cases are being reported. Even citizens should come forward and get tested. Yesterday we had planned 50 free tests for Shivaji Nagar residents but only five people came. Compared to other corporations, PMC has controlled infection well. If the lockdown is lifted, the cases will rise again."

Cases: NMMC

. Total cases: 9,917

. Active cases: 3,535

. Cases recorded in last 10 days: 2,333

Cases: Panvel

. Total cases: 4,155

. Active cases: 1,429

. Cases recorded in last 10 days: 1,402

