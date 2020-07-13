Panvel to extended coronavirus lockdown till July 24, announces PMC

In the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced the extension of lockdown till July 24. The announcement was made by Panvel Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh. The details and regulations of lockdown will be shared by the corporation later in the evening.

#BreakingNews#Panvel Municipal Commissioner announces extension of #lockdown till 24th July. The corporation which had gone under lockdown on 3rd July till 13th extended it's period by 10 days. Detailed orders will be out soon@mid_day — Anuraag Kamble/à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ (@AnuragANK) July 13, 2020

On July 2, the PMC had announced a complete lockdown for 10 days in its jurisdiction from July 3 till July 13 midnight. Except for dairies and milk providers, pharmacists, and flour mills, all other shops, and departmental stores were told to home deliver supplies.

Panvel Municipal Corporation includes Panvel, New Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Taloja areas.

Till July 12, 3,834 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 2,315 have recovered, 1,423 are undergoing treatment, and 96 have died of the deadly virus.

During 10 days lockdown from July 3 to July 13, many social activists slammed the corporation for unplanned lockdown and having no strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

