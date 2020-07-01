COVID-19 impact in Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Coroporation announces complete lockdown for 10 days

In order to break the chain of coronavirus infection, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a complete lockdown for 10 days in its jurisdiction. The lockdown will be implemented from 9 pm of July 3 till July 13 midnight. No person will be allowed to venture out in this period, citizens have been advised to stock up on essential items for next 10 days by the municipal corporation.

Panvel Panvel Municipal Corporation includes Panvel, New Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Taloja areas. So far, 2,277 coronavirus cases have been reported in the corporation out of which 1,392 have recovered and 808 patients are still under treatment. Nearly 77 residents have lost their lives till now while battling with the deadly virus in PMC.

Over the past few day, over 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the corporation area. In order to slow down the spike and reduce the spread of COVID-19, the corporation has announced a complete lockdown from July 3 to July 13 midnight. The corporation has urged residents not to panic and stay at home by taking necessary precautions and stocking up on essentials before the lockdown begins on Friday.

