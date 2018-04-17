Perverts search for 8-year-old Kathua rape victim on porn website

Search with eight-year-old Asifa's name makes it to the top trending section on a porn website



Illustration/Uday Mohite

While the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has brought the whole nation together against the brutal crime, depraved individuals on the internet have turned the little girl into a top trending search on a pornographic website. On Monday morning, a Facebook post was doing the rounds, which showed the top trending Indian search on a porn website, was that of the eight-year-old.

By noon, the Facebook page Humans of Hindutva picked up the same post and shared it on their page, where it garnered the attention of more than 2,000 people, and was shared nearly 800 times. mid-day verified the information and found this to be true. A group of perverts online have been searching for the deceased girl by her name on the website. The search with her name tops other Indian trends on the site.

Not a coincidence

"This information was sent to me by some of the followers on my page," said the admin of Humans of Hindutva, adding, "Your search on the website helps them determine what is trending. The video is ultimately click bait since the algorithm (on the website) serves up something to fill a search vacuum." The admin pointed out: "People are actively searching for it [the girl] — that's why it's a trending topic. It can't be a coincidence that so many of them would search for the Kathua victim randomly, and make it the top trending topic. People are depraved."

'Suffering from sexual disorders'

Describing this voyeuristic trend of people searching for the eight-year-old victim who was sedated, raped, and then killed, Dr. Yusuf Matcheswala, head of JJ Hospital's psychiatric department, said: "This is a sick mentality. People like these suffer from abnormal sexual disorders such as necrophilia, etc. While most Indians are grieving, we also have such people who are targeting a particular community."

