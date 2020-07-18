Pulse Events & Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal seamlessly organised every facet of the wedding amid pandemic

The unprecedented situation spurred a lot of wedding cancellations & postponements. The 'Big Fat Weddings' are now downsized to a gathering of mere 50 people. Smaller gathering, more intimate affair, an emphasis on top-notch hygiene standards, subdued celebrations on Zoom links and contactless services are among the new normal of the weddings.

Pulse Events & Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal one of the top wedding planners organised a wedding in Gurugram during the 'Unlock 1.0'. Sunny Sabharwal & his team adapted to The New Normal quite well & successfully hosted all the functions without any health complication.

Mr. Sunny Sabharwal aka Sunny Pulse, director of Pulse Events & Wedding, himself made sure all the guidelines & precautionary measures were abided to that were necessary. With the guest list being downsized, the no of staff members were also reduced to a minimum.

'All kinds of safety measures were taken care of. Both guests & staff were of equal importance in the matter of safety. Celebrating in such trying times seems hard but we, as wedding planners feel it's our responsibility to make the celebration as pleasing as they would have been prior to the pandemic along with ensuring safety' Says Sunny Pulse.

A professional doctor was called in to run a health check up of the backend staff as well as the core team & issued a medical fitness certificate to each one of them. Team Pulse made sure that only the staff who were totally healthy could enter the venue. Anyone even with a minor symptom was not issued a certificate hence the entry was denied in the venue.

All staff members were mandated to wear Masks, Gloves, Face Shield at all points of time. Proper social distancing rules were explained & adhered to.

Pulse Events team sent health declaration forms to every guest wherein they had to fill out few details. The form required information like if they had moved interstate or out of country in last 15 days, if any of their family members were tested Covid positive, etc. All the forms were carefully reviewed & were mandated for every family member attending the event.

In addition to E-invites, countdowns, a proper list of rules to be followed was sent across to everyone, abiding to the Government Regulations.

Stringent entry protocol was ensured at the venue. Every guest had to undergo Thermal Check, Pulse Rate Check through oximeter & Sanitisation. Status of their Aarogya Setu Apps was thoroughly checked. Body Temperature & Pulse rate of every guest was noted with their name.

On asking Sunny Sabharwal (Sunny Pulse) about the challenges faced due to restrictive rules, he said 'We have to learn to live with it. But we shouldn't let the outbreak dampen the spirits & emotions of family members. My team & I made sure to make abiding rules like wearing a mask fun & quirky so that it doesn't seem all so bad. We customised the masks with labels 'Ladkewale' & 'Ladkiwale' which the guests found pretty attractive & wore all the time without hesitation. We placed instruction standees all around which had 'WE CARE' written in bold which didn't sound taxing. Small details make a huge difference.'

Head to @pulseeventsindia Instagram Page for visual representations.

It was assured that the venue was emptied an hour prior to the start time of event so that the venue could be disinfected properly. The seating arrangements were made keeping in mind the social distancing norm.

'The New Normal during this pandemic needs an unflinching effort to drive transformative yet humane leadership to the employees & assurance to the clients. We're glad that clients trust us for their Big Day celebrations amidst the prevailing situation too & we're totally ready to make their special day unforgettable.'

Pulse Events & Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal created the usual celebratory environment adapting to The New Normal which is the need of the hour & quite laudable.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever