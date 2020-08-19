Race to save Vadodara's Pratap Vilas Palace grounds

Like the steady clicking of turnstiles at a popular show, signatures are being clocked in for a petition on the change.org platform, to stop construction on the lawns of the magnificent Pratap Vilas palace in Vadodara.

The stunning 106-year-old edifice, in the midst of the sprawling Raja Baug lawns, is, activists say, in a fight for survival. Once the property of the Gaekwad family of Vadodara, in 1961, the entire estate, which is the palace and its surrounding land, was sold to the Railway Ministry for R24,38,271. Today this palace houses The National Academy of Indian Railways.

Now, a modern office building to accommodate the National Rail and Transportation Institute and other offices is proposed on the palace garden. "This is sacrilege!" say outraged activists, adding that a new building will take away from the Pratap Vilas's aesthetic and historical appeal.

Vadodara's royal family and the Maharaja Fatehsingh Museum Trust is at the vanguard of mobilising opinion to stop work on the new building.

Here, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad speaks about royalty's efforts to halt the construction.



Vadodara's royal family including Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad and the amobilising opinion to stop work

You say there should be a protest against the proposed building, what shape should that protest take?

By 'protest' we mean that the people should come together as a community to prevent destruction/defiling of a heritage building, which is more than a century old and is the only living example of colonial architecture in Vadodara. People can build pressure by joining our online campaign and by writing individually to authorities. I have come to view social media as a very effective tool as well.

Any dialogue with railway authorities about the new construction?

Yes. My mother-in-law, Rajmatasaheb Shubhanginiraje, has written a formal letter to the Railway Minister and received a prompt and positive response.

You are royalty and primary custodians of heritage. Legally though, you do not own the land, how realistic is it to try and stop the construction?

We may be royalty with an old association with Pratap Vilas Palace but I think we would do it even as common residents of Vadodara. Heritage does not belong to a single family, organisation or individual. It belongs to people at large. It is part of their shared identity. From this point of view, it is not only realistic, but necessary to bring the issue of destruction of Pratap Vilas Palace to the knowledge of the public and to appeal to them to help save their heritage.

It may be better for our heritage if old buildings and their custodians found a balance between commercial gain and retaining the past. Some palaces turn into hotels, retaining their old world charm.

The only way forward for legacy holders is to find that balance of retaining heritage yet making it relevant and accessible to people.

What is the time frame of the new building?

The process of marking for the new building has begun and shortly, digging will start. So time is very short.

What are the avenues you are using to gather support for your campaign?

Our online petition has close to 15,000 signatures already. The response from both, people and press, has been very encouraging and supportive.

Railways says

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway said, "The proposed structure will be a modern office building. There will a few repairs to the existing Pratap Vilas palace building too." When asked about initiatives to stop its construction, Thakur explained, "Markings for the proposed building are on and work is to begin soon. We are aware of some protests and suggestions to move to an alternative site."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news