Raja Abhishek Kondamareddy: Follow the inspiring journey of 27-year-old designer from Hyderabad

The changing view towards architecture and design in India as a profession has been eye-opening. The demand for interior design is growing day by day in India as more people believe in creativity and visually appealing sights. Hiring an interior designer is must if you have a brand new house these days and a product designer is must if a brand comes up with a new product launch.

One of the finest young Interior and Product designers from India who is based in Hyderabad is Mr. Raja Abhishek Kondamareddy. At just the age of 27, he has already spread his footprints working with various projects in India and Abroad.

He has completed his Bachelor's and Master's in Interior and Product design from one of the most beautiful cities of the world Florence, Italy. He has lived in Italy for 6 years and developed a unique taste towards Italian style of Design. After graduating in 2017, he has worked for about 2 years with multiple Italian companies gaining first hand experience.

He was an engineering student. But he never was willing to get into a 9 to 5 job in a software company. Hence he decided to follow his passion which he had for Design. After finishing his studies in Italy he started working with leading Italian companies in Milan and Florence where he was able to strengthen his knowledge and gain experience. He also did few freelance projects during his stay in Italy which enhanced his knowledge further.

He is now one of the best upcoming interior and product designers from India who has experience of working with clients from different parts of the world. He says the demand for interior design is high in today's time and that keeps him active and motivated to work hard and experiment with new and unique design styles.

His story is inspiring for us and his motive is to inspire people so that they can work hard to achieve their dreams and be able to influence the young crowd who are of his age to follow their passion. He has good experience work working with people from different parts of the world and interacted with people from different cultures. He says that you will start loving what you do only if you are passionate about it. Today, he's working with clients from different parts of the world which includes USA, Italy and India.

