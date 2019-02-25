Ranvir Shorey: No one's explored the theme in this manner

television

Ranvir Shorey, who plays Kalpesh Patel in the show Metro Park, had several family members and friends to turn to for inspiration

Ranvir Shorey

Set to play a corner store owner in New Jersey's Metropark, Ranvir Shorey, with his web show, Metro Park, is set to offer a realistic take on the plight of Indian immigrants overseas.

"Many web series were offered to me, but most of them didn't have the scripts in place. When Metro Park came my way, the makers had all 10 episodes written, and I found the show genuinely funny. It was something that I could relate to. The Indian audiences, as well as NRIs, will love it, because no one has [explored this theme] in this manner," says the actor, who adds that the show focuses on middle class NRIs making a living in the US.

Eros Now's offering is being helmed by filmmaker-writer duo Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan for a March 3 release. Shorey, who plays Kalpesh Patel in the show, had several family members and friends to turn to for inspiration. "My brother [Lokesh] is an immigrant, and my source of inspiration. Owing to him, I have had an inside view of the life of an NRI."

Distanced from the Gujarati accent evident in India, Shorey had to blend it with English to do justice to his act. "Growing up, I had many Gujarati friends, and was hence exposed to their accent. Thankfully, they were still accessible, and helped here." The actor will also be seen on the big screen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar' dacoit drama, Sonchiriya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates