Rebekah Vardy reveals positive impact on mental health due to workouts. See post

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has revealed how exercise has had a positive impact on her mental health.

On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram: "Exercise has always lifted my mood and been great for my mental health which is why I have always tried to keep active, but doing the amount of exercise that I'm doing every single day now, combined with the fact that I am in love with skating is literally giving me. All of the endorphins that combined with having a wonderful husband and children is making me feel very lucky."

Meanwhile, England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen and Rebekah are reportedly set to go head-on in a legal tussle this month. Rebekah, 38, recently filed a defamation case against Coleen, 34, after being accused of leaking fake stories to the press via social media last October.

It is learnt that Coleen will have to show that she has reasonable ground to claim that Rebekah leaked the stories. And Rebekah will have to explain how she intends to prove her libel claim against Coleen at the hearing.

