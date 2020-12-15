Remo D'Souza on road to recovery!

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal provided a health update about Remo D'Souza, who was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack last week. Juyal has worked with the choreographer-filmmaker in ABCD 2 (2015) and Street Dancer 3D.

He posted, "Guys, sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it." D'Souza's wife, Lizelle, shared Juyal's post and captioned it, "Young boys, party soon." Among those who were spotted visiting D'Souza were Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Dev.

Also Read: Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle: His heart issue has come as a shock

Aamir Ali also shared a post which talks about the director going strong while at the hospital. Remo, after suffering from cardiac arrest, is currently under observation at the hospital. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also paid a visit to the ailing director. People are sharing wishes and love on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja shared in a media interaction with IANS.

As soon as the news started hitting the web, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Hospital issued an official statement and shared, "he is being treated by a team of the doctors and is under observation. His condition is stable."

Also Read: Remo D'Souza taps his foot at the hospital; wife Lizelle shares video; thanks everyone for prayers

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news