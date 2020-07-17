Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a throwback photo of dad Rishi, and it sure is the 'cutest pic ever'

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story of her dad from when he was a child. Calling it the 'cutest pic ever', Riddhima shared the photo in which a young Rishi Kapoor can be seen making a face while posing for the camera while wearing a white t-shirt.

Check out Riddhima's post below:

How adorable is this picture! Doesn't Rishi Kapoor look super mischievous in it?

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been living with mum Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai home since she came down from Delhi after Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor had been battling cancer for over two years, for which he was even receiving treatment in New York City for the better part of a year.

The 67-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital. His death came a day after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer. Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call. Ever since then, she has been quite active on Instagram and has been posting some memories with her father Rishi Kapoor.

