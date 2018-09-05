R-Infra, Astaldi get contract to build Rs 11,332 crore Bandra-Versova Sea Link

national

A map of the Bandra-Versova sea link with three connectors

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has signed the contract agreement with R Infra and its international joint venture partner, the Italian company Astaldi, for the construction of the 17.7 km long Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL). It will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore and including clearances, connectors etc, will cost a total of Rs 11,332.82 crore.

While the authorities are confident that the project will completed within five years from the date of work commencing, a point in the contract states that if it is completed before time, the contractor will get a bonus. For example, if the work is completed six months prior to the deadline, the contractor will get around R350 crore as bonus.

Addressing a press conference, managing director and vice chairman of MSRDC, Radheshyam Mopalwar said, "We are happy to announce that MSRDC, along with Reliance Infrastructure and its JV partner Astaldi, have signed a contract agreement for the 17.7 km long and Rs 7,000 crore worth Bandra-Versova Sea Link. The project will begin in the month of October and is expected to be completed in five years."

The toll is expected to be between Rs 170 and Rs 200 one way. MSRDC has plans for three connectors. One will be connected to the BVSL near Bandstand. The second will pass over New Link road, Daulat Nagar, and SV Road near Milan subway and go to the Western Express highway. The third connector has been planned from the Nana Nani connector (Seven Bungalows-Versova) to the Western Express highway. The officials said all environment clearances including the crucial CRZ clearances are in place.

