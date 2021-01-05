Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate nervous about sharing her ups and down on social media

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate has revealed that she was nervous about sharing the ups and downs of motherhood on social media.

Kate, who welcomed son Cree last month, recently wrote on Instagram: "2021 update so far. Showering and fresh PJs are still happening. Haven't made it into clothes yet hoping at some stage in 2021 I will get dressed...I was overwhelmed by all of your comments on my most recent picture. Sometimes social media can be such a negative place but since sharing this post it has been so positive for me. I was nervous about sharing my reality but so glad I did. So many of you have had similar experiences and share the same feelings and emotions. It's nice to know we are not alone. Thank you for all of your comments. I have read them all."

