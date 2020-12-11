Rohan Sippy: Portraying stories of women's crimes

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy feels there is dearth in the portrayal of women who have been accused of brutal crimes, and says his upcoming web show, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, will delve deep into the subject. Sippy has co-directed the project with Arjun Mukerjee.

“A lot of research has gone behind the making of the show, and it was crucial for us to approach the storyline insightfully and sensitively. We don't often see portrayals of women accused of brutal crimes, and this is definitely one of the few shows that probes this aspect deeply. The series will make you question the very reality of today's time,” Sippy said.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the second chapter in the Criminal Justice franchise, and it brings back advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who deals with the case of the protagonist Anu Chandra (Kirti Kulhari), who has confessed to stabbing her husband.

