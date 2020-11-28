Roop Tera Mastana: Check out Giorgia Andriani and Mika Singh's moves

Giving new tunes and beats to old classic evergreen songs has become a trend and the youth seem to party hard on these new numbers. The audience seems to fall in love every time a new remake is launched.

The trend continues with the latest launch of the song Roop Tera Mastana in the voices of Mika Singh and Manvi Khosla featuring the beautiful Italian model and actress, Giorgia Andriani. The song is directed by Feroz Khan.

Check out the Roop Tera Mastana song here:

The original "Roop Tera Mastana" song by Kishore Kumar was in the film Aradhana starring Sharmila Tagore and the late superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1969. A great tribute is paid to the old version with its new and peppy creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Earlier, speaking her mind, Giorgia posted a heartfelt post on social media which read, "They will always criticize you, speak badly of you, it'll be hard to meet someone who will like you as you are, so live, do what your hear tells you to do ... Life is like a play that does not allow testing. So sing, cry, dance, laugh and live intensely every day of your life, before the curtain closes and the piece ends with no applause. Cit. Charlie Chaplin."

