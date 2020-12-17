Salil Ankola finds a lead role at MCA as Mumbai's new chief selector

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday finally announced the new selection committee which will be headed by Salil Ankola, 52.

The former India pacer, who has been away from cricketing circles for quite some time, will make an official return to cricket in a new avatar.

Ankola's colleagues on the committee will be Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Zulfiqar Parkar and Ravi Kulkarni. The selection committee was appointed by the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The committee's term will have just over three months to work together before their term ends on March 31, 2021. The coach will be decided shortly, said MCA in a statement.

"We have a fabulous side; players are very talented. It's only about applying [themselves] well on the field. We need wicket-taking bowlers. They need to just sharpen up a bit," Ankola told mid-day.

The COVID-hit domestic season will kick off on January 10 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 that will be played across six centres in a bio-secure bubble.

Ankola, who represented India in one Test and 20 ODIs, also dabbled in acting. He wants to inspire the Mumbai team through the ups and downs he faced in his life. "If you have a mind of a champion, you can overcome anything. I have overcome so many hurdles in life. At 52 if I come out a winner, these young cricketers can easily come out and win any challenge," Ankola said.

When asked what made him come back to cricket after being out of it for the last two decades, Ankola said: "I always wanted to do this for the last five years. I was telling my wife Riya that I have lost the spark for acting. I was getting offers, my shows were super hits, but cricket is my first love. Acting happened by default. In fact, I refused an offer from a television serial today.

"My biggest motivation to make a comeback was the way Mumbai have performed in the last two years. I was not feeling good about it and I told myself that I should do something," added Ankola.

Sulakshan Kulkarni says no to Mumbai coach job

MUMBAI'S Ranji Trophy-winning coach Sulakshan Kulkarni is unlikely to take up the coaching job, mid-day has learnt. Sources in the MCA said Kulkarni was offered the coach's job on Wednesday as per the CIC's decision. However, it was not acceptable to Kulkarni considering his term would end on March 31, 2021. The MCA is likely to appoint Amit Pagnis, last season's U-23 coach, as the Mumbai coach.

- Harit N Joshi

