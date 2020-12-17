See photo: Disha Patani shares stunning sun-kissed picture in bodycon dress

Disha Patani on Wednesday shared a stunning sun-kissed picture, where she was seen in a pink body con dress. The 'Malang' posted a candid photograph of herself on Instagram.

Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed while holding her luscious locks. The bodycon dress fit the super-fit star like a glove. Patani is seen posing amid rich flora in the backdrop while the sheer sunlight makes her body and face glow.

Keeping it simple, Disha Patani left a pink flower emoticon in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff and more than nine lakh fans liked the post.

Many left red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

On the professional front, Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe' opposite Salman Khan, the shooting of which she recently wrapped. She will also be reuniting with Mohit Suri for 'Ek Villain 2'.

