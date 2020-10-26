See Photo: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stun as they pose together in this picture

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are coming together for the first time in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah, a film that's based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, where Malhotra plays the titular character and Advani plays his fiancée Dimple Cheema. And a recent picture of the duo made its way on Instagram.

Writer and producer Shabbir Boxwala took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the two as they began the prep for the action-drama. Have a look at the post right here:

A fan-club of Malhotra wrote- "Yay Vikram & Dimple." (sic) Another fan wrote- "can't wait to see them Together in #shershaah." (sic) And another one commented- "Waiting from 2018 to see them onscreen ...... hopefully will see them soon." (sic)

And while talking to Neha Dhupia, when asked if she's single or not, since the rumours about her relationship with Malhotra were doing the rounds for a while, Advani said, "So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single."

She further added, "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much."

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Indoo Ki Jawani is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. On the other hand, Laxmmi Bomb has Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Feeling Light! Sidharth Malhotra Chops Off His Lockdown Locks; Kiara Advani Likes It

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news