See Photo: Sidharth Malhotra enjoys dinner with Diana Penty in Goa

Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty are in Goa for the shoot of a song. Though details are under wraps, the presence of choreographer Bosco Martis has led to speculation that it is a music video. The duo are currently enjoying their time in the state.

Although neither Sidharth nor Diana has shared anything on their social media accounts, we got hold of their fan clubs who gave us insights of what happening in Goa. In the pictures, we can see Sidharth and Diana chilling with Bosco Martis. The rest of the crew has also joined the trio for the dinner party. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð¸ Sidharth Malhotra FC ð¸ (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð¸ Sidharth Malhotra FC ð¸ (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Earlier, the Parmanu actress had posted pictures and videos sitting in a flight with protection including mask and shield. Actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen sitting behind her in one of the frames. "Flying in the times of COVID ft. @sidmalhotra," Diana captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal. She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

On the other hand, Sidharth is busy shooting for his upcoming film Shershaah. Shershaah is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Shares Picturesque Beach View: 'Son Of A Beach

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news