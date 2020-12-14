See Photo: Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turn into 'batgirls' as they share 'a top secret'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu never shies away from expressing their love towards their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. If you go to Kunal and Soha's Instagram account, you will find that the duo sharing pictures and videos of their daughter on social media much to the delight of their followers.

This time around, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute picture of herself with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow dresses as they seem to be in a playful mood. Soha seems to be telling her baby girl "a top secret". Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Soha captioned, "Bat girls (sic)". Take a look:

Inaaya looks cute, isn't it? Well, the next one that we are about to show increases the cuteness quotient. This picture, shared by Soha shows the little girl reading a book.

A few days back, the Rang De Basanti actress shared a cute family picture on her Instagram handle. In this picture, we can see Inaaya with her parents at Marine Drive to soak in some sunshine. Soha captioned the post with a caption which read as "Vitamin sea @khemster2 (sic)".

Before this, Soha shared a picture of the family celebrating Diwali 2020 with Inaaya holding a cracker stick in her hand.

On October 31, the actress shared a picture of the family celebrating Halloween by wearing matching outfits and posing for a snap!

Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan share a beautiful brother-sister bond, and both the mothers - Soha and Kareena have confessed this time and again. In an interview earlier, Soha shared, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

Soha Ali Khan further continued, "We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates.

The actress concluded, "But, since that's not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by. Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

