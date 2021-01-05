See Post: Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for her 'Babush' Rohman Shawl is too cute

Sushmita Sen had an Instagram message for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday on January 4.

Sushmita shared a couple of photographs clicked together with Rohman and wrote as caption: "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh se Rooh tak'. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here's to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The couple has been dating for over two years now and often express their feelings for each other via romantic social media posts. They address each other as Babushh.

On Sushmita's birthday on November 19, model-actor Rohman had shared a photograph where he kisses her on the forehead and wished her with a 'shayari'.

He wrote: "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari."

