Shilpa Shetty is Christmas ready, decorates tree with son Viaan: 'It is our favourite tradition'

Christmas might be two weeks away, but it has arrived early for Bollywood celebrities. A few days back, we saw Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinke Roshan wishing everyone by sharing throwback pictures of her Christmas celebrations. And now, Shilpa Shetty gave fans a glimpse of her celebrations.

In the video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen decorating a beautiful Christmas tree with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. The mother-son duo can be seen enjoying a fun moment in the video. Shilpa looks gorgeous in her chequered kaftan dress, while her son can be seen in a red t-shirt and jeans.

"Viaan thought the candy cane was yum, Whoever said it was easy being a mum. Decorating the tree together is our favourite tradition; T'is the time to be jolly (sic)," Shilpa captioned the video. Take a look:

Shilpa has been sharing adorable pictures of her kids on Instagram. Recently, she treated fans to an adorable glimpse of son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's first Bhai Dooj celebration. The 'Apne' star captioned the post as, "The 2 parts of our hearts. Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj (sic)".

On November 23, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra celebrated 11 years of togetherness, the actress wished her hubby on this special occasion with an amusing and adorable note on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with him, this is what she had to write- "No filter LOVE The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you. What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! (sic)".

In a recent interview, Shilpa spoke about motherhood and raising her kids. She said, "I don't care to pay too much attention to other people's opinions and judgments about me because it's really not their place. I am doing my best as a mother. However people perceive me to be, I want to bring my child up the way my parents brought us up. The only difference is we were brought up in a smaller home with a lot lesser in terms of facilities, but the same amount of love, if not more."

Sharing how husband Raj is the wind beneath her wings, Shilpa said, "I don't think I could've gone out there and achieved all the stuff that I have after my marriage if not for him, even now after Samisha coming into our lives. We do the balancing act between Raj and me. You have to share the load."

