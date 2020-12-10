Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie gets nostalgic; shares memories of Christmas celebrations with family

Hrithik Roshan's love for his kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan is no secret. The actor is often seen spending quality time with his boys. From trekking to exploring adventures, Hrithik has proved to be a doting dad. His Instagram is filled with pictures and snapshots from his exotic and adventurous trips with his boys.

Recently, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared some adorable throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. The photos seem to be from previous Christmas celebrations. In the pictures, Hrithik along with his boys, Pinkie and father Rakesh Roshan can be seen enjoying the festival. In one of the pictures, Hrithik, wearing a black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans is seen posing with his sons next to a large, beautiful Christmas tree. In the next one, we see the Super 30 actor with Rakesh Roshan. Take a look:

The next picture shared by Pinkie was a throwback from the family's Christmas vacation in Las Vegas. In this one, we can see Pinkie, Hrithik and Rakesh enjoying some good quality time. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Pinkie wished everyone a very happy Christmas 2021.

October was a tough one for Pinky after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She revealed she was tested positive borderline and had no symptoms. She said, "I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control."

She added, "However, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative. My mother, my daughter Sunaina and my granddaughter Sunarika are with me and they are taking all precautions."

Pinkie Roshan had also developed crippling pain in her knees, owing to a meniscus tear. When the doctor suggested that she opt for a surgery that could leave her bed-bound for six months, she politely declined.

"My exercise regimen is a crucial part of my life. I am passionate about it. Hence, I was disappointed with the recommendation and began to look for methods of therapy instead. My search landed me at [an Andheri] hospital, where I tried hydrotherapy," says Roshan, going on to chart one among the most fascinating stories of healing that we've come across. "It involves walking or jogging under water on a treadmill, which offers resistance against movement. Over the six months that I practiced it, we performed lunges, squats, and various iterations of walks. We also executed several running drills. As I got better, the intensity was also increased."

The treadmill, with its intricate detailing, can pose a range of resistances," says Roshan, who would egg her instructor on to challenge her further by increasing the speed on the treadmill.

Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. Talking about it in an interview, the 46-year-old actor said, "The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! Filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues. And virtues is what one needs to become the best version of oneself. That in itself is my overall mission in life. Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling and technology are constantly evolving - there is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career," he shared.

Hrithik opened up about his plan of action for the future, too. "The last few months have been a lot of discussions with writers and directors. I've been reading a lot of scripts and writing as well. We brainstormed some very interesting and exciting story ideas, and I am looking forward to present these on-screen in the capacity of an actor and producer," he said.

