Pinkie Roshan: Tested COVID-19 positive borderline, have no symptoms

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for COVID-19 and she has spoken about it in an interview. She revealed she was tested positive borderline and had no symptoms.

While speaking to Times of India, she said, "I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control."

She added, "However, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative. My mother, my daughter Sunaina and my granddaughter Sunarika are with me and they are taking all precautions."

Rakesh Roshan said, "Well, the count that Pinky had is minimal. Yes, she will undergo another test tomorrow."

Pinkie Roshan also developed crippling pain in her knees, owing to a meniscus tear. When the doctor suggested that she opt for surgery that could leave her bed-bound for six months, she politely declined.

"My exercise regimen is a crucial part of my life. I am passionate about it. Hence, I was disappointed with the recommendation, and began to look for methods of therapy instead. My search landed me at [an Andheri] hospital, where I tried hydrotherapy," says Roshan, going on to chart one among the most fascinating stories of healing that we've come across. "It involves walking or jogging under water on a treadmill, which offers resistance against movement. Over the six months that I practiced it, we performed lunges, squats, and various iterations of walks. We also executed several running drills. As I got better, the intensity was also increased."

The treadmill, with its intricate detailing, can pose a range of resistances," says Roshan, who would egg her instructor on to challenge her further by increasing the speed on the treadmill.

