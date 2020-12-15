Siddharth Nigam: Shooting in real-time rain is not easy

Siddharth Nigam recently shot an intense sequence on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he didn't only experience real-time rain on the set but it rained blood on the set.

Sharing his experience of shooting such a sequence, Siddharth said, "After a long time on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga we shot a sequence like this. This is the first time we have shot a rain sequence like this. Otherwise, most of our such sequences used to be through graphics but, this was real-time. Everything felt so real and it elevated my experience as an artiste. I thoroughly enjoyed myself during this sequence. It was an intense scene and the entire set-up gave it a life like feel."

Talking about how did they make it rain blood on the sets, Siddharth while breaking into a laugh said, "To make the water look red in colour, there was a special red light set up that was done on the set. It was really interesting and a smart way of showcasing this unusual rain." Talking about some challenges that came his way, Siddharth said, "I now understood this, that shooting in real-time rain is not easy. You have to maintain your expressions while water keeps drizzling on you and your face. The water goes in your eyes and mouth, so it is tough to hold the expression and deliver dialogues. At one point I was feeling a really cold as well but the end product was so good that it was worth it."

Siddharth also shared his first reaction when he heard about this rain sequence and he shared, "I was a little apprehensive when I first heard about this sequence because I can fall ill or catch cold which is a little risky, especially during this pandemic. But as an actor, you have to accept these challenges and I did too, especially because the scene was brilliant and everyone on the set take real good care of me."

