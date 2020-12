Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty get romantic in new music video; actress shares first poster

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a romantic music video, Challon ke nishaan, directed by Bosco Martis.

Tweeting the poster of the song, Diana wrote: "Challon ke Nishaan dropping soon..."

Sidharth also shared the same poster that shows the actors smiling and hugging each other. On the other side of the poster, Sidharth is alone and looks unhappy.

"Kya Karein Shikayat bhi, Apna to Muqaddar hi Nikla Beimaan, ungliyon pe reh gaye Challon ke Nishaan," he wrote along with the poster. Martis, too, was "excited to share the first look poster of our upcoming music video". Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

On the Bollywood front, Sidharth will be seen in the biographical war drama, Shershaah. Diana, on the other hand, has Shiddat, which also stars Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

