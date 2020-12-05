Search

Singer Harbhajan Mann declines Shiromani Gayak award in support of farmers' stir

Updated: 05 December, 2020 07:16 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Harbhajan Mann Picture Courtesy: Instagram
Indian-Canadian singer Harbhajan Mann on Friday declined to accept the Shiromani Gayak award in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Posting on to Twitter, the singer said that although he is grateful to be selected for one of the most reputable cinematic awards Shiromani Gayak, he would not be able to accept it. He tweeted, "Though I'm grateful to be selected, I humbly cannot accept the Shiromani Gayak award from the Department of Language. People's love is the biggest award of my career, and all attention and efforts right now from us all must be dedicated to the peaceful farmers' protest #farmerprotest." [SIC] 

The 54-year-old star has been physically and actively participating in the current protests in the national capital and steadily updating fans about the protests through social media. Apart from Harbhajan, other actors and singers too have supported the farmers' protests including Ammy Virk, Diljit Dosanjh, Himanshi Khurana, and Jassi Gill.

First Published: 05 December, 2020 07:00 IST

