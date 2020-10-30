Search

Sona Mahapatra on Nikita Tomar's murder: Are we supposed to 'navigate' harassment till we are raped or killed?

Updated: 30 October, 2020 07:39 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.

Sona Mahapatra. Image sourced from mid-day archives

On the news piece that the murder accused Tausif had been harassing Nikita for months, Sona tweeted from her verified account: "To everyone who keeps asking women to 'follow due process', 'lodge a police complaint',shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow 'navigate' in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed."

Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Urmila Matondkar, Meera Chopra, Payal Ghosh and a few others have also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Actor Ranvir Shorey and lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted demanding severe punishment for the culprit.

First Published: 30 October, 2020 07:00 IST

