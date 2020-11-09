Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha to get results of Bihar legislative assembly polls

As the counting of votes gets underway tomorrow, Sonakshi Sinha will be glued to the results of the Bihar legislative assembly polls. Actor brother Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from the Bankipore seat. It will be a keenly-watched contest as he takes on Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitin Navin, a three-time MLA. Sona had taken to Instagram to appeal for votes, ahead of polling day. Luv was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan (2018). Last year, she had canvassed for mother Poonam, who unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv S Sinha (@luvsinha) onNov 4, 2020 at 3:31am PST

On the other hand, Luv Sinha's sister Sonakshi Sinha has two films lined up - Ghoomketu, in which she makes a special appearance, and Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn. Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Speaking about her professional commitments, the actress has kickstarted her shooting schedule. She also shared a post on social media and wrote how she missed the hustle bustle amid the shoot.

