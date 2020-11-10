Sonam Kapoor reflects on her journey in Bollywood as her 'Saawariya' clocks in 13 years

As her debut flick 'Saawariya' clocked in 13 years on Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She took to Instagram to share a picture from her initial photo-shoots for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The picture that features Sonam with actor Ranbir Kapoor sees the duo decked in the 'Saawariya' attire.

The 'Delhi 6,' actor captioned the post with a note thanking India for appreciating her work throughout the course of 13 years. "13 years ago I debuted with Saawariya. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onNov 9, 2020 at 4:26am PST

"Thank you India and thank you for each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I've been blessed to have worked with the best who've pushed me to give my best," she added.

Released in 2007, the romantic flick 'Saawariya' marked the Bollywood debut of both Sonam and Ranbir.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news