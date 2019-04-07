Sreedhanya Suresh is first from Kerala tribal community to clear civil service

national

Wayanad: Sreedhanya Suresh became the first person from Kerala's Kurichiya tribal community to clear the All India civil services exams. Hailing from Wayanad district, the 22-year-old secured the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated Sreedhanya on her achievement. "Sreedhanya fought the social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

R Sreelekshmi (rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (rank 66) are other Keralites who got the top ranks in the exam. CM Vijayan also congratulated other students from the state who cleared the exam. A total of 29 Keralites have cleared the exam.

"I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here even though there is a considerably large tribal population. I hope this will be an inspiration and motivation to the future generations to overcome all hurdles," Sreedhanya told media.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting elections from Wayanad, has also congratulated Sreedhanya. In a tweet, he wrote, "Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya's hardwork and dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career."

