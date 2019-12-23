Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan requested to be in part of Muqabala song recreation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Days after mid-day had reported that Prabhudeva's 1994 hit track Muqabala was being recreated in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, the director tells mid-day that the revisited version was to feature only the choreographer and actor Shraddha Kapoor.

"Shraddha was [meant to be] part of the song, but Varun was keen to feature in it too. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhudeva on the iconic number. So, for the promotional [edit], we added one sequence that has him dance with Prabhudeva," D'Souza tells mid-day.

Well aware that he was revisiting a track associated with two artistes, AR Rahman and Prabhudeva — both being among biggest players in their fields — D'Souza did not treat his recreation frivolously. "We were to shoot the song in Dubai. As soon as we took the first shot, I did not feel good about it. I knew we had to make it bigger than we were being able to, at that point. So, I cancelled the shoot, returned to Mumbai to plan it better, and then shot it. Now, it looks grand."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates