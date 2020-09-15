Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5: Feared I won't be able to pull it off

Where Hindi cinema had a short-lived romance with tales of shape-shifting serpents in the '70s and '80s, giving us the Reena Roy-fronted Nagin (1974) and Sridevi's popular Nagina (1986), the television industry continues to be fixated with it. Surbhi Chandna, who headlines the fifth edition of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, says she is familiar only with the 1986 offering fronted by Sridevi. "The Naagin world is new for me. I have not seen any of the previous seasons of the show. I remember watching Sridevi's Nagina."

The actor admits she had her share of doubts before she gave her nod to the fantasy show. "Seeing the success rate of the previous seasons, I feared that I may not be able to pull it off. However, the team was confident that I was the right person to do the fifth instalment," says Chandna, adding that like most actors, being part of a Balaji production was on her wishlist. "We have been trying to collaborate on an ALTBalaji series for long. After I had wrapped up a successful series, they had offered me several shows, but things did not work out then."

The lead in Naagin has become a much coveted role in the four years since the fantasy thriller was conceptualised, with the parts giving a boost to the careers of Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma. As she picks up the baton, Chandna is aware that comparisons are inevitable. "I always make it a point to add my own flavour to every character I play. You will see glimpses of me in this role as well. That's why I am sure I won't be lost in the crowd," she asserts, even though she acknowledges that the unusual circumstances under which they are shooting has made it difficult for the unit to prep. "This is the first show that I never got to prep for. I was picked up from home, dropped on the set, I performed my scenes, and it has already gone on air in the blink of an eye," she laughs.

After featuring in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi and Qubool Hai, Chandna shot to success with Gul Khan's Ishaqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta, following it up with her doctor act in Sanjivani. The actor agrees that despite the different arcs in the various shows, she has often found herself playing the vivacious girl-next-door, mirroring her off-screen persona. "My role in Naagin helps me explore other character traits," she says.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news