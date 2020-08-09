Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: ED questions Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

The ED is looking into allegations that Rs 15 crore were transferred out of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts. In this regard, it is now seeking details of Rajput's registered companies from the company registrar. His father has alleged that Rajput had Rs 17 crore in his bank, of which Rs 15 crore had been transferred. On Saturday, the ED had summoned Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik.

In October 2019, Rajput had registered two companies—Vividrage Rhealityx Pvt Ltd where Rajput, Rhea and Showik were directors, and Front India For World Foundation, where Rajput and Showik were directors. The two companies were registered on the same address in Ulwe. Showik was asked to bring documents regarding Rhea's bank details and ITR, to the ED's office on Saturday.

Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani was also called yesterday, but he failed to turn up.

