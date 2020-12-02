Sushant Singh's friend Siddarth Gupta: He had sent me a message 5 days before his death, felt something off

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple television and Bollywood celebrities that have written about him, his legacy, and mourned the loss of the star. Recently, the late actor's friend and actor Siddarth Gupta opened up on Sushant's legacy and how he changed Siddharth's perspective and taught him to take risks.

Siddarth also revealed that Sushant had sent him and another common friend, Kushal Zaveri, a message five days before his death. He said that he felt there might be something off. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddarth said, "When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal; I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn't him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let's catch up soon and do the things we were doing. My aim was to not intrude his space but I was expecting, because of that text, I am going to be able to meet him very soon and I will get to know what has happened. I sensed something. But obviously, I didn't have his number; Kushal recently got it. We didn't know where he was putting up at that time. Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong."

"I was lucky enough to be in close proximity to him. I feel Sushant is an idea that’ll live on forever. A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. I remember that when I had left Sushant's house, he had told me, 'we will meet at the top'. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it", he continued.

Talking about how he missed spending time with Sushant together, he said, "I feel gutted. It's a huge loss for every one of us. I always followed what he was doing but he had moved on in his life. He had a different set of people that he was staying with."

Sushant breathed his last on June 14. Since then, several of his close friends had talked about the final moments with the late actor. A few months back, Sushant's friend and his last film Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra had revealed the last conversation that he had with Sushant. Mukesh said, "He had personally called me up on my birthday and we spoke. We had a long chat on 27th May. He would always be there, wishing you on your birthdays, so he had called. That's about it. Because of the lockdown, he and I hadn't met for a few months. I wish I knew he was in pain".

He added, "I had no idea (about Sushant's depression). I wish pata hota. I jusst feel ki ek baar pata hota ki he's going through so much (I wish I knew. I just feel I should’ve known that he’s going through so much)".

Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty also talked about his final moments with Sushant. It was this show that made Sushant a household name.

While Rajput's death triggered an outpouring of grief from industry folk as well as fans, it also reignited a dialogue on the rampant nepotism and power play in Bollywood. The industry was targetted for promoting nepotism and groupism. The majority of the people who were called out on Instagram and Twitter were star kids, who were lashed out at for their "lineage and privileges".

