Tahira Kashyap introduces new 'family member' on her Instagram account
Tahira Kashyap posted a picture on her Instagram account and introduced fans to the new 'family member' in her family.
Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has revealed that her family has welcomed a new member -- a pet dog Tahira has named Peanut. Tahira, who is married to Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with the poodle puppy. She shared that the whole family is going nuts over Peanut.
"Our newest member of the family! It's a girl and she is PEANUT! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too," Tahira wrote.
She added: "The person who helped us get Peanut told me, it's always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut's brother was, I wasn't letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome."
Tahira is an avid social media user. She keeps updating fans about her life and work on the platforms.
