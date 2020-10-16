Taish trailer: Bejoy Nambiar's film promises action, drama, and a very angry and intense Pulkit Samrat

The trailer for Bejoy Nambiar's Taish is out now, and it is packed with all things that make a blockbuster, at-the-edge-of-your-seat film. Bejoy has a reputation for creating content-driven projects, and from the looks of it, Taish is going to be yet another gripping, enticing film for the award-winning director.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of what we are to expect from one of the most awaited films of the year, which is adrenaline-pumping action, intense drama, captivating suspense, and a heart-wrenching romance.

Check out the trailer of Taish here:

Starring Pulkit Samrat in the lead, along with Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane, the trailer shows us where the revenge drama will take us, without revealing anything about the plot, and leaving us hungry for more.

Ever since the release of the teaser as well as BTS images of Pulkit from the shoot, the actor has been getting an immense amount of praises for his all-new avatar of an angry young man. The trailer gives you a look at two very different Pulkits, one who is joyful, full of hope and optimism, and one who is bitter, angry, dangerous, and vengeful, and we can't help but wonder what led to this 180-degree transformation. Bulging biceps, tattoos, and an all-new hairstyle are what we can see from the dynamic character. His swift & suave action sequences will leave you stunned and his beefed-up persona is absolutely appropriate to pull them off! Pulkit Samrat fans and action-lovers are definitely in for a treat with Taish.

Bejoy Nambiar's Taish will be out on October 29 on Zee5, as a film as well as a 6 part series.

